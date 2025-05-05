Titans May Be Exiting AFC South Basement
The Tennessee Titans have only one way to go after acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past season.
The first step is getting out of last place in the division, and based on the team's moves compared to its opponents, the Titans could be making progress.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named the Indianapolis Colts, not the Titans, as the biggest offseason loser for the AFC South.
"Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he would bring in competition for Anthony Richardson. The team signed Daniel Jones, who wore out his welcome in New York with his poor performances last season," Moton wrote.
"The Giants cut Jones within two years of signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension. On a one-year, $14 million deal, he'll have a chance at a career rebirth in Indianapolis."
"Though Indianapolis is a good landing spot for Jones, the Colts have one of the league's worst quarterback situations with two former first-round picks."
"In two injury-riddled seasons, Richardson has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11), completing 50.6 percent of his attempts. Over the last two years, Jones has also thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (10)."
"Going into a crucial third term with the Colts, head coach Shane Steichen is in a tough spot with his quarterback room. Ballard has a 62-69-1 record as the team's general manager. The Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2020. They may be hamstrung by two lackluster competitors at the most important position, which could cost Steichen and Ballard their jobs."
The Colts may be trending in the wrong direction, but the Titans should earn praise for not being here as well.
Tennessee has a lot more promise after swapping out Will Levis for Cam Ward and bringing in offensive line help after a disastrous season in the trenches.
If the Titans can have their offseason changes translate into results during the season, Tennessee shouldn't be in last place in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!