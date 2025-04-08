Titans May Have Steal in Former Broncos LB
The Tennessee Titans made a big upgrade on defense this offseason by trading Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys to make room for Cody Barton, who signed a deal with the team after spending last season with the Denver Broncos.
Barton, 28, recorded 106 tackles for the Broncos last season as he helped lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips believes that Barton is the most significant loss for the Broncos in free agency this offseason.
"The Broncos made some big signings this offseason but losing Barton could be significant. In his one season with Denver, he played in all 17 games and racked up 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups," Phillips writes.
"The 28-year-old is the kind of workmanlike linebacker who flies under the radar but every NFL team loves to have. The Titans signed him away on a three-year, $21 million deal."
Barton has bounced around the league throughout his career, playing for four teams in as many seasons, including the Titans for 2025. Barton's three-year deal doesn't guarantee that he will be here until the end of the 2027 season, but it does show that Tennessee believes in his abilities.
The Titans were a revolving door at the linebacker position last season with so many injuries plaguing the group. The hope is that Barton provides a stability and leadership to the unit that wasn't there before, giving the Titans a better product overall.
In the linebacker room, Barton will be joined by Curtis Bolton, Cedric Gray, Curtis Jacobs, Kyron Johnson, Otis Reese IV, James Williams, and whichever players the team selects during the NFL Draft and sign afterwards.
