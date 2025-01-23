Titans New GM Breaks Down Free Agency Plans
The Tennessee Titans have kickstarted a new regime in their front office following the latest hiring of Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to help lead their franchise back on the right track.
With Borgonzi's addition to Tennessee, he'll bring some interesting philosophies to his team-building process. The Titans are a few major steps away from reaching their aspired mark of being a competitive roster, meaning they'll have to be methodical in their approach for coming drafts and free agency periods.
During his opening presser in Tennessee, Borgonzi spoke about how he and the Titans could look at free agency this offseason-- mentioning that while he'll be building a "draft and develop team," they'll be bringing in veterans and other valuable players on the open market to help move the needle forward.
"We're going to be a draft and develop team, but we'll certainly going to have our hand in free agency at some points," Borgonzi said. "But, you have to be disciplined and smart with it. I think it's important to fill with role players and locker room guys. When you have a young team, those are the types of guys you need. And, like I talked about before, that's what we did in Kansas City when we weren't a very good football team. We brought in some tough veterans, smart guys that really changed the room... I think those are things we're probably going to be looking at."
The Titans heavily utilized free agency last offseason, but it didn't equate to many wins on the board. Tennessee spent big brought in big names like running back Tony Pollard, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.
It was an expensive summer, to say the least, but it seems like this front office will now be more methodical in their spending moving forward.
This offseason, OverTheCap pins the Titans to have upwards of $35 million in effective cap space to spend. However, they will be in a vastly different position than last spring as they hold the number one overall pick and rebuilding expectations.
With Borgonzi now at the helm, time will tell how his direction will differ from the previous leadership. But, considering his former experience alongside teams like the Chiefs and New England Patriots, he should give Titans fans a strong of optimism for the future of this franchise.
