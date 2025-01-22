Titans Let Offensive Coach Become Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans are letting one of their coaches hit the free agent market following the 2024 season. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, tight ends coach Justin Outten had his contract expire after the season and is set to hit the open market after not renewing his deal.
Outten was with the Titans in 2023 and 2024, starting as a running backs coach and run game coordinator and then moving to tight ends coach in 2024. Prior to his time in Tennessee, he was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 as an coaching intern and 2017-2018 as an offensive assistant. He then moved to Green Bay as the Packers tight ends coach and then to the Denver Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2022.
The Titans will now look to add a new tight ends coach as coaching hires begin to get moving. With Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle continuing to develop as young options, the team will hope to land an assistant that adds to that process. Nick Vannett also made a role for himself in Tennessee last season.
The Titans could be expected to make more change at the coaching level, but it's unknown what changes will come. With the first pick in the NFL Draft, and bringing back Brian Callahan for a second season, the team will attempt to create the best situation possible for the biggest name in the NFL Draft.
