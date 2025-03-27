Titans GM Gives Honest Take on Number One Pick
The Tennessee Titans have had no shortage of discussion revolving around their number one overall pick coming around the corner this April.
Whether that chatter be with the front office discussing their decision internally, or the external media buzz surrounding the top of the draft, it's been a hot, wide-spanning topic for this team, and it's easy to see why.
However, while the draft is less than a month away from officially going down, the Titans themselves may not have their plans lined up for how they'd like to turn with their first-overall pick.
First-year Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi issued an interesting update surrounding the Titans' current thoughts on their number one pick next month while taking a look at Cam Ward during Miami's Pro Day.
Through that, Borgonzi made one thing clear: nothing is off the table.
"I would say everything is still on the table," Borgonzi said at Miami's Pro Day. "From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler. Now we're going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I'd say everything is still on the table right now."
The Titans have increasingly dove into the top of this year's class in recent weeks, most recently getting some scouting done at various Pro Days across the country, while also getting their looks at the combine and a few pre-draft interviews, but the process is far from complete.
For such a premier asset like the top pick in the NFL draft, the Titans are ensuring to not leave any stone unturned in order to make the best possible decision for those honors. At the moment, Ward has consistently been gaining traction to potentially be the guy for the job, but tons of time sit between now and when Tennessee has to turn their draft card in.
Perhaps the Titans see massive upside with another blue-chip prospect on the board to prioritize over a quarterback, or could even dabble into the trade market if the right package comes their way.
Whatever it may be, Borgonzi and Co. are staying flexible as we inch closer to decision-making time. The Titans will have their choice ready to go once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
