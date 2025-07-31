Titans GM Praises Cam Ward
It's been about three months since Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
It's a huge investment and a potential defining move for Borgonzi's general manager tenure, but he appears to be content with the decision at this point in training camp.
Borgonzi spoke to reporters about Ward's progress in his first NFL training camp.
“I haven’t seen him change one bit from the time I met him before we picked him,” Borgonzi told The Athletic insider Jeff Howe.
“That’s what makes him special. He doesn’t hear all the noise. He does carry that chip on his shoulder, which is a good thing. He has a really good demeanor about him. He’s confident. He knows who he is. I don’t think being the No. 1 pick has changed him at all. He comes out here and works just like he did last year in Miami.”
Ward hasn't been perfect during training camp, but the Titans aren't asking him to be mistake-free. Ward has to learn the ins and outs of the offense and the business of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, which requires some form of adversity.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Borgonzi said via Howe.
“We want him to come out here and compete and lead this team. That’s the expectation at the end of the day, that he continues to get better. He’s a rookie. Just like all these other guys, he’s going to make mistakes and learn from it, but you want to see growth.”
The Titans don't appear to focus much on results in the 2025 campaign, but if Ward looks the part of a franchise quarterback, the team should go into the next offseason with a lot of momentum.
