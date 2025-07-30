Titans' Cam Ward Could Enjoy Breakout Rookie Season
The Tennessee Titans aren't expected to take the league by storm this season, but it would be irresponsible to completely rule them out as a contender.
Cam Ward is the rookie quarterback the Titans are counting on to lead them to victory, and while it would be a challenge for him to take Tennessee to the playoffs in 2025, it isn't completely out of the question.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay thinks Ward's presence is a reason why the Titans shouldn't be overlooked in the upcoming season.
"The Titans’ painful 3-14 rebuilding season had one massive silver lining: It resulted in the No. 1 overall pick and the eventual acquisition of Cam Ward," Kay wrote.
"The Miami product instantly filled the biggest need on the roster, that of a stable starting QB who can lead this team back to prominence.
"With offensive mastermind Brian Callahan calling plays from the sidelines and a veteran-laden receiving corps supporting him, Ward will be able to hit the ground running and make the Titans far more exciting to watch in 2025 than they have been in recent seasons."
The blueprint is there for the Titans to be successful. They could certainly break out of their struggles this season even though Ward is just a rookie.
However, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, especially when it comes to Ward.
The Titans have to hope that their plan works, otherwise it will be another long offseason that will likely have Ward learning a new system from another head coach.
Ward and the Titans are going through the motions of practice as they get ready for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 9 inside Raymond James Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!