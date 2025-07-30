Cam Ward Struggles at Titans Training Camp
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is expected to undergo some growing pains in his rookie training camp.
The No. 1 overall pick isn't expected to be perfect and mistakes are bound to happen.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt shared some details in regards to Ward's performance in the team's latest training camp practice.
"Quarterback Cam Ward was 5-of-9 in the 7-on-7 period, and 6-of-17 in the team periods, making him 11-of-26 in Tuesday's session," Wyatt wrote.
"Ward was picked off three times, including a few he'd surely like to have back. Ward took a few shots in the session, but he overthrew both Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson. Ward threw a beauty of a pass across the middle to receiver Tyler Lockett in a team period when he went 4-of-5. In four training camp practices, Ward is now a combined 46-of-78 with five INTs so far in camp in 7-on-7 and team periods."
While the numbers aren't glowing, this shouldn't be a reason to be concerned for the Titans. It's still very early in training camp. Plus, it's only practice.
Making mistakes like these are important for Ward's development and it's good that he's able to learn from it now versus a time where it costs the Titans a game in the regular season.
The hope for Ward and the Titans is that he will be able to learn from these errors, which will prevent him from making the same mistakes in the fall.
Not everything is expected to be roses and rainbows for the Titans and Ward, but that should be okay as long as the rookie proves that he is making progress throughout the season.
Ward will get a chance to showcase his growth in the team's preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
