How Cam Ward Will Challenge Titans This Season
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward won't have it easy in his rookie season in the NFL.
The No. 1 overall pick is being tasked with turning the Titans around after winning just three games in the 2024 season.
NFL.com writer Jeffri Chadiha listed Ward's development as the biggest challenge facing the Titans in the upcoming season.
"This isn’t a shot at Ward. He’s a rookie quarterback -- there are always going to be challenging moments for guys in that position," Chadiha wrote.
"The good news for Ward is that his head coach, Brian Callahan, worked with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati when he was the top pick in the 2020 draft. That experience had to help Callahan learn some things about developing quarterbacks who enter the league with such lofty status."
"Ward also comes to Tennessee with a reputation for working hard and fighting through whatever setbacks he encounters. He became a star at three different colleges after hardly anybody recruited him in high school. He has the proper makeup to handle the ups and downs that will come his way in Year 1."
The Titans' future is tied to Ward, so he should take priority for the franchise while they are developing and getting better.
If the Titans have another losing season, but Ward shows signs of being a playoff-caliber quarterback, it should be considered a success for Tennessee.
The Titans won't be able to build a Super Bowl winner in a day or an offseason, but they can find some of the right pieces to fill in the puzzle.
The main prerogative is figuring out if Ward is the main piece of the puzzle, because if he is, the Titans will be that much closer to a Super Bowl. And if he isn't, the Titans won't get very far with him under center.
