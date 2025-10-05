Titans Safety Placed on Injured Reserve
As is always the case with your favorite NFL team, the Tennessee Titans have already dealt with a bevy of roster injuries just over one month into the 2025 season. Arguably headlining the list was RB Tyjae Spears who, prior to going down in the preseason, was set to shoulder much of the team's rushing workload heading into the new year.
Now, after waiting four long, winless games, Tennessee is in-line to get their third-year rusher back in action as they face the longer end of a three-game road stretch. That great news sat alone in positivity for about one day until another bout of negative news came along to combat it: Tennessee's safety Mike Brown is the latest Titan to officially hit the injured reserve list.
Brown, almost exclusively a special teams player at this point in his tenure with the Titans, was first signed by the team off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad back in 2023. Since then, he's remained a consistent contributor across multiple different roles, having tallied one solo tackle across his four appearances thus far this season.
While his role has been mild, Brown's presence as a relative veteran on a young, overhauled cast - one that survived the 2024 head-coaching and staff change, no less — is the sort of thing that can't be understated, regardless of his perceived impact. His appearance on the injury report earlier last week came soon thereafter with the attached follow-up that he'll have to miss at least four games before a return to action can be considered.
After the team dropped to 0-4 last week in a 26-0 shutout loss against the Houston Texans, any bit of news, regardless of connotation, can easily fall between the crevices of a rapidly crumbling season, accompanied by much larger rumors of franchise-level changes demanded by disgruntled fans.
Brown's injury coincides with that of veteran WR Calvin Ridley who, while not set to miss any significant time for now, is questionable for the team's upcoming duel with the Arizona Cardinals.
Tennessee can only hope to have their veterans on the field when it matters and, in time, return brown to reliable on-field production.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!