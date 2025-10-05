Titans Could Lose Top WR Against Cardinals
Much has been, and still can be, taken from the Tennessee Titans historic shutout loss to the Houston Texans last weekend. In shameful 26-0 fashion, any conceivable hope that remained after the team's 0-3 start was stripped in convincing fashion, leaving the fanbase with little of anything to grab onto in the wake.
Among the wreckage of bad news and leftover sufferings is that of veteran WR Calvin Ridley's somewhat cloudy injury. In the loss to Houston, Ridley's snap-share was noticably reduced for seemingly no reason, as nothing had been warned in regard to his health prior to the matchup.
Of course, after the game, HC Brian Callahan confirmed that Ridley's lessened output was a result of injury concerns. Those concerns would spill over into this past week, where the wideout would miss team practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with notable knee and elbow issues.
Despite returning to practice in apparently normal fashion on Friday, Callahan said of his status, "He'll probably be questionable." As expected, the team has officially listed Ridley as questionable for this week's road duel against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ridley, the team's expected primary option of their various pass-catching options, was widely forgiven for his so-so output last season, given the franchise's new coaching regime and frantic carousel at the quarterback position.
But now, still operating under his heaping 4 year, $92 million dollar deal, his statistics form a more pressing and present issue. While Ridley has hauled in 10 receptions through four games so far this year, this (barely) double-digit output has only translated to 141 total yards and, worse, zero touchdowns.
His target total, coming in at 24, makes the receiver's already waning efficiency look that much worse. If he is to play in the Arizona game, given his full health, the clock on his leading position will undoubtedly continue to tick, especially with rookie talent like Elic Ayomanor - who has two touchdowns - waiting behind him.
Ridley's final state will likely be determined just before game-time, giving the Titans little time either way to adjust their ever-scattered offensive strategy in response.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!