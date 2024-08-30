Titans Miss Out on Former Ravens LB
The Tennessee Titans are moving on from their pursuit of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Bowser is signing with the Seattle Seahawks and joining their practice squad.
Bowser, 29, has spent his first six seasons with the Ravens after being a second-round pick out of Houston in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was cut by the Ravens back in March after sitting out of the entire 2023 season with a knee injury that placed him on the NFI (non-football injury) list.
The Titans would have been a good fit for Bowser considering the fact that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was with the Ravens last season and is familiar with the linebacker to an extent, but it appeared that Tennessee wanted to go in a different direction.
Bowser reportedly visited the Titans back on Wednesday, but the two sides did not agree to a deal. Instead, the team claimed outside linebacker Ali Gaye off waivers from the Houston Texans after he did not make the team's original 53-man roster.
Now, Bowser heads to the Seahawks, where he will reunite with his former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached for the Ravens from 2014-20 and 2021-22, eclipsing nearly all of Bowser's tenure with the team.
While the Titans lose out on gaining a veteran presence for the team, they still have a linebacker group that they feel good about and one that can hopefully beat the low expectations placed upon them for the upcoming season.
The Titans must now move on from Bowser as they begin to prepare for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 when they take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT from Soldier Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!