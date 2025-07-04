Cam Ward Can't Fix Titans By Himself
The Tennessee Titans have a new quarterback in Cam Ward, who should go a long way in helping rebuild the franchise.
Ward is expected to lead the Titans offense from the jump in his rookie season, but his presence won't immediately turn things around for the team.
Yahoo! Sports acknowledges that more players will need to help the Titans get better in the upcoming season.
"There's a long way to go and Ward won't fix all of that. There were a few bright spots on the roster — Jeffery Simmons is a star on the defensive line, 2024 rookies DT T'Vondre Sweat and CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had promising debuts, Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley had 1,000-yard seasons in a bad situation — but rebuilding will take a while. If Ward hits, at least that's a start," Yahoo! Sports wrote.
Ward can help change the culture in the building right away, but that might not lead to an immediate fix in results.
The NFL has seen some teams rebuild very quickly over the past few years. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders have each made the playoffs the year after having a top-two pick in the last three seasons.
That should give the Titans hope, but each of those teams had help outside of their new quarterback to help them get to where they needed to go.
The Jaguars are the likeliest path for the Titans from the above examples. They drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Jags remained the league's worst team after his rookie season. Another strong draft class, headlined by pass rusher Travon Walker, helped the Jags reach the playoffs with a 9-8 record.
If the Titans can follow in those footsteps, it will be because Ward and other players on the roster have stellar seasons.
