Titans Named Landing Spot For Former Packers CB
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league are assessing their current roster situations after the Green Bay Packers cut former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander, 28, has dealt with significant injuries in the past two seasons, but the version of his game teams saw in the earlier part of his career could be an intriguing add this offseason.
Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath named the Titans as a potential landing spot for Alexander.
"The Tennessee Titans saw the fewest pass attempts against them in the league last season, yet only nine teams allowed more touchdowns through the air. If No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward can help get the offense on track, the defense may be on the field far more often in 2025," Sheath wrote.
"The team re-signed Darrell Baker Jr. and took Marcus Harris in the seventh round of the draft. Still, there’s a need for more reliable help at corner."
"Alexander’s playmaking ability is something new head coach Brian Callahan should remember well. He returned a pick-six last year in Tennessee, and that kind of spark is exactly what the secondary could use."
The other teams mentioned by Sheath as potential destinations for Alexander included the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.
The Titans are getting L'Jarius Sneed back from a major quad injury he suffered last season, so the role of CB1 has already been figured out. The team is expected to start Jarvis Brownlee Jr. next to Sneed, but Alexander could be a good depth piece to add to the secondary.
Brownlee did a decent job in Sneed's place as a starter last season, but Alexander's potential makes him someone the Titans should at least do their homework on.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!