Titans Fans Divided On Potential George Pickens Addition

With a massive contract extension on the way, Tennessee Titans fans were shocked to see Bleacher Report suggest they could go out and get the 24-year-old wide receiver.

George Pickens has done wonders for the Dallas Cowboys offense this season, so one could only imagine what he could do with rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

That said, Titans fans know his background. Pickens is far from perfect, and he ran himself out of Pittsburgh just three years into his NFL career. While the Titans certainly need new wide receivers, not every fan would be on-board with this decision.

Titans Fans Discuss Pros and Cons Of Adding Pickens

"Yes it’s a no for me dawg. I don’t like his character. We can’t do the rebuild right picking guys like this. Not right now. It’s bad for the culture," one fan wrote. Another responded, "Hell no! He is not the right personality for what they’re building. He’s a drama Queen."

While some aren't on board, some would be all over the addition, "If he wants to come you don’t turn down a young top 10 receiver." This individual wrote, "With the right coach. I.E. Mike McCarthy, absolutely. If you’re going to drop a bag, spend the cash on Pickens. Not $30m AAV on Alec Pierce."

This fan remains undecided, "Depends on the money. His attitude has been a problem at times. He’s also disappeared at times in the Cowboys O. No doubt he can go get it though. As a #1 WR and full attention of the D not sure."

Looking at the team's cap space, they certainly have the money and this fan knows it, "We sure as hell got the cap space. I doubt we're looking to spend that much on him though. We need to flesh out other areas, especially the offensive line. Defense needs more talent in general. Pickens would be a hell of a pickup though."

"In a heartbeat and still draft Carnell Tate," another wrote. Clearly, that individual is all in on giving Ward as much talent as possible. Someone else chimed in, "No give me Pierce and a top two WR in the draft and we should be fine."

The Pierce vs. Pickens debate was heating up, as this fan added his two-cents, "I rather get Alex Pierce instead. Tomlin didn't want Pickens for a reason." Another added, "Think of it this way: Calvin Ridley $23m AAV has been completely and utterly useless. Cut him. What sounds better? Nothing at all for $23m or George Pickens for $7m more?

This fanbase may not entirely agree if they sign Pickens, but it's a risk the organization may have to take if they want to get better. Currently, Ward doesn't have his veteran wideout and it's not like Ridley was doing much anyways. Only throwing to rookies doesn't help anyone, so the Titans need to do much more than just draft a new WR.

