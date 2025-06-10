Titans Trade Idea Brings Back Former TE
The Tennessee Titans might be looking to make some small changes to their roster before the start of the season.
The big changes are likely out of the picture, especially after adding a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi and drafting a potential franchise quarterback in Cam Ward. However, the Titans can still make some moves around them that could improve the team.
Bleacher Report analyst and former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert suggested a trade that would bring tight end Jonnu Smith back to the Titans from the Miami Dolphins.
"Give me Jonnu Smith to the Titans. Now, what does a young quarterback in Cam Ward need more than anything in my opinion? I think he needs a tight end that can ball out and make plays and doesn't rely on him to be perfect," Benkert said h/t Titans Wire contributor Kevin Hickey.
"The best quarterbacks in the league have a tight end as someone they can rely on in some way, shape or form, and I think the Titans would do Cam Ward justice by going out and getting a guy who can be that guy for him from day one."
Smith was involved in trade rumors over the past few days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have former Titans head coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator. Jonnu forged a strong relationship with his Arthur while in Tennessee, and he played for him in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons, where he served as head coach.
In 2024, Jonnu was traded to the Dolphins shortly after Arthur was fired by the Falcons. Jonnu went on to have a career year with the Dolphins in 2024, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jonnu would fill a need for the Titans given the fact that Chig Okonkwo is a free agent at the end of the year, but Jonnu has one year remaining on his contract himself, so Tennessee would likely need to find an extension to make the deal worthwhile.
