Titans Should Not Draft Jeremiyah Love

As long as running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are on the team, the Tennessee Titans don't have to worry about using their first round pick on one.

There's an option in Pollard's contract where the team could opt out in 2026, but that seems extremely silly with how dominant he's been at the end of the season.

Until they fix their offensive line issues, there's no point in "upgrading" at the RB position. Spears could very well be the future, and at this point there's no reason not to ride out Pollard's contract. No offense to Jeremiyah Love, but the Titans have no reason to draft him.

Jeremiyah Love Would Be A Wasted Pick For The Titans

We got Titan Fans crying over drafting Jeremiyah Love when ESPN got buddy as the best player in the draft. https://t.co/ztMMDKNOei pic.twitter.com/Bfn8FmMILW — RJ Ellison (Cam Ward’s Body Guard) (@Romellz_) December 25, 2025

This speculation started after one Titans fan thought this fanbase was ungrateful as Love was taken by them No. 5 overall in a mock draft. The fan pointed out that Love is ESPN's best player in the draft, but does that fan realize that doesn't mean he's the best player for the Titans?

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward needs weapons, and Love just isn't that. He finished the last two seasons with 55 receptions for 517 yards, but he's not the type of pass-catching back that can take this team to the next level.

There's no denying what Notre Dame's running back did on the ground, but if Tennessee has a chance to draft No. 5 overall, they need to prioritize defense or a wide receiver. According to this mock draft, they'd be passing on the likes of defensive stars Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, Peter Woods, Caleb Banks, or even WR Makai Lemon.

Titans Would Rather Overspend On A WR

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Winning against the New Orleans Saints would further drop them in the draft order, meaning they wouldn't have to "overspend" on a wideout. It seems like Lemon is going to be the first receiver off the board, but the sweet spot for him is around the seventh or eighth pick. If Tennessee truly drafts at No. 5, it would be a bit of an overpay.

That said, they should stop at nothing to surround Ward with as many weapons as possible on offense. Sadly for Love, that doesn't include a running back. There's no need for this Titans team to improve at a position where they already have two extremely talented players. Spears hasn't even gotten a shot as RB1 yet, so who knows what tricks he could have up his sleeve.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿