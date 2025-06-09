Titans Take Falcons Star in Re-Draft
The Tennessee Titans could have taken a quarterback in the stacked 2024 NFL Draft class.
Instead, they chose Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, which filled a big need for the Titans offensive line. Tennessee drafted Will Levis in the second round a year prior, so it wasn't a likelihood for Tennessee to take a quarterback in back-to-back years.
However, the Titans should have considered taking a quarterback after Levis flopped in his second season. Tennessee is trying to correct its error by taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
In a 2024 re-draft exercise from Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, the Titans take Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was taken No. 8 overall right behind Latham.
"Last April, the Tennessee Titans were still hoping that 2023 second-round pick Will Levis could be their quarterback of the future. They hired an offensive coach in Brian Callahan and used the seventh overall pick on Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham," Knox wrote.
"Levis actually regressed in his second season, which led to Tennessee using the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft on Cam Ward. Meanwhile, Latham was decidedly average as a rookie. Pro Football Focus ranked him 70th overall among 140 offensive tackles."
"With the benefit of hindsight in tow, the Titans instead use this selection on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix spent much of his rookie campaign backing up Kirk Cousins for the Atlanta Falcons. However, he had some impressive moments once he finally got on the field."
"Does Ward have a higher ceiling than Penix? Perhaps. But taking the latter would free up the Titans to take an elite prospect like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at the top of the 2025 draft."
The Titans may come to regret taking Levis in 2023 and not taking Penix or another quarterback in 2024, but they are trying to move on from the past and focus on the future.
