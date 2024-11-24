Titans Rule Out Backup RB, Three Others vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Houston Texans in Week 12, but four players won't be seeing the field at NRG Stadium.
Here's a look at the four inactive players for the Titans:
RB Tyjae Spears
Spears is out for the Titans as he remains in concussion protocol. So far this season, Spears has ran the ball 43 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. With Spears out, the Titans will rely heavily on Tony Pollard for carries.
OT Leroy Watson IV
For the second straight week, Watson remains out for the Titans with a back injury. Before heading to the sidelines, Watson was the team's starting right tackle. With him out, Nicholas Petit-Frere will get the start for the second straight week while Isaiah Prince also gets some snaps. Watson could return to start in Week 13.
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Jeudy-Lally is a healthy scratch for the Titans. He has played in just three games for the team this season, with all of his snaps coming on special teams.
TE David Martin-Robinson
Martin-Robinson is a healthy scratch for the 11th straight game. He has yet to debut for the Titans.
The Texans have ruled out DT Folorunso Fatukasi, OT Blake Fisher, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah and WR Steven Sims.
