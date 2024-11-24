All Titans

Titans Rule Out Backup RB, Three Others vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans won't have some players against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) carries for a first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) carries for a first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Houston Texans in Week 12, but four players won't be seeing the field at NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the four inactive players for the Titans:

RB Tyjae Spears

Spears is out for the Titans as he remains in concussion protocol. So far this season, Spears has ran the ball 43 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. With Spears out, the Titans will rely heavily on Tony Pollard for carries.

OT Leroy Watson IV

For the second straight week, Watson remains out for the Titans with a back injury. Before heading to the sidelines, Watson was the team's starting right tackle. With him out, Nicholas Petit-Frere will get the start for the second straight week while Isaiah Prince also gets some snaps. Watson could return to start in Week 13.

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Jeudy-Lally is a healthy scratch for the Titans. He has played in just three games for the team this season, with all of his snaps coming on special teams.

TE David Martin-Robinson

Martin-Robinson is a healthy scratch for the 11th straight game. He has yet to debut for the Titans.

The Texans have ruled out DT Folorunso Fatukasi, OT Blake Fisher, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah and WR Steven Sims.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Home/News