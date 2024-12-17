Titans Named Landing Spot for Key Eagles Player
The Tennessee Titans are an absolute disaster with abundant needs up and down the roster.
After a few impressive weeks, Will Levis was benched against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as a result of turning the ball over four times, and on the season overall, he has thrown 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Heck, even when Levis was playing better, he wasn't great, so it seems pretty clear that the Titans absolutely do not have a definitive long-term answer under center.
The problem is that Tennessee still has plenty of other roster needs it must address, and one of the biggest holes is along the offensive line.
The Titans attempted to rectify the issue last offseason, signing center Lloyd Cushenberry and then drafting tackle J.C. Latham. And while those two have helped, it seems pretty clear that Tennesee still needs more assistance in the trenches.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is suggesting that the Titans pursue Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in free agency.
"The biggest issue is at right tackle where Nicholas Petit-Frere has not taken the step forward Tennessee would have hoped," Ballentine wrote. "Drafting someone is going to require another learning curve, so seeking a free-agent option might be best. Jack Driscoll has put together some good film in limited action with the Eagles. He would be a great depth addition at minimum."
Driscoll has not made any starts this season and has only participated in six percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in the 10 games in which he has played.
However, he has starting experience in the past and can play tackle and guard.
Tennessee needs all the capable bodies it can land to bolster the offensive line, so it may be worth taking a look at a cheap, versatile addition like Driscoll.
