Jeffery Simmons Calls Out Titans Offensive Line
The Tennessee Titans fell to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 10-6 on Sunday afternoon, as their offense failed to get anything going.
The Titans' offense had actually been showing some progression in recent weeks, particularly in the case of quarterback Will Levis.
Levis had been playing so well, as a matter of fact, that momentum started to build toward Tennessee not selecting a signal-caller in the upcoming NFL Draft.
But against the Jaguars, Levis went just 19-for-32 with 168 yards. He also injured his shoulder as time expired in the first half, but would return in the third quarter.
However, Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons it not placing the blame on Levis. Instead, he thinks Tennessee's offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting the quarterback.
"All the way around, I'm tired of seeing our quarterback on the ground," Simmons said, via John Glennon of The Nashville Post. "Tired of seeing him squirreling on the damn ground, actually. He's getting his block knocked off by their edge guys."
Levis was only sacked twice on Sunday, but there is no question that he has had very limited time to throw all season long.
"I don't know. It's frustrating to see that, especially right before the half," Simmons continued. "They knew we throwing the ball. We know they're [planning] to rush. It's frustrating. At the end of the day, tired of saying we've got to do better, we've got to play better. I have no answers. It's just that the complementary football wasn't there."
Simmons certainly didn't pull any punches there, and he also seems to be offering a pretty staunch defense of Levis, which almost seems like a vote of confidence for the second-year signal-caller moving forward.
The Titans fell to 3-10 on the year with the loss, and as Simmons noted, they are running out of possible answers as the season winds down.
