Titans Named Perfect Fit for Super Bowl-Winning QB
The Tennessee Titans are undoubtedly looking for some adjustments at the quarterback position this offseason.
After a brutal season led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph under center, the quarterback room is in store for a major overhaul across the coming months, but the question remains on how exactly those improvements can be done.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, the answer could be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who he names a "perfect fit" for the Titans offense.
"The closer we get to April 24, the more likely it seems the Titans will not select a quarterback early in the first round," Locker wrote. "Still, the team has a glaring need under center, and Wilson might be the best bet of any to fill that."
It's an interesting approach for the Titans to take. Rather than stick at number one to take a hopeful franchise quarterback, they could go with a veteran option like Wilson to hope right the ship after a bumpy year at the position.
When drawing out the pairing between Wilson and Tennessee, Locker noted one major draw: Calvin Ridley, who matches perfectly as an outside threat for the Steelers quarterback.
"The lone constant in Tennessee’s current receiver room is Calvin Ridley, whose top two routes by percentage were gos and outs," Locker continued. "That lines up with Wilson, who threw each at least 17.4% of the time during his one season with the Steelers. Considering that Ridley’s 97.6 PFF deep receiving grade placed 25th among receivers — and that Wilson’s 97.3 PFF deep passing grade led qualified quarterbacks — there could be a strong downfield connection between the two."
"Head coach Brian Callahan has touted accuracy and decision-making as his desired traits in a quarterback, and even at 36, Wilson offers both. The former Super Bowl champ could be a perfect bridge quarterback for the team as it upgrades other weaknesses."
Adding Wilson may not jump off the page, but a signing could provide the stability Callahan and the Titans may be looking for at quarterback after a year of anything but that at the position. Especially if Tennessee does opt to trade their first-overall pick to move down the board, bringing in a bridge like the former Super Bowl champ could be the way to go.
Free agency negotiations open across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
