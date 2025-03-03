Two Titans Veterans Named Cut Candidates
The Tennessee Titans have decisions to make this offseason, some tougher than others. This often means parting ways with some notable talent.
NFL Network's Matt Okada predicts the Titans to do exactly that, listing linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. as a potential cut candidate alongside safety Amani Hooker.
Murray Jr. is coming off a up-and-down year after signing a two-year, $15.5 million deal last offseason. With just one year left on his deal, the Titans could either trade him or let him go altogther. There's no doubt that Murray Jr. possesses tons of talent but it remains to be seen if Tennessee will give him another chance to prove himself next season.
In 2024, the former first-round pick started all 14 games he appeared in while posting 95 total tackles (57 solo), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups. However, he notably struggled in pass coverage on a Titans defense that ended the season as one of the best against the pass last season, as Tennessee surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.3).
A part of this back end was Hooker, who finished his sixth season with the Titans in 2024. He ended the year with 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles
His interception numbers are certainly impressive but Hooker could now be in a position to command a new, bigger contract as he approaches unrestricted free agency in 2026. The Titans would be better off trading him in order to strike while the iron's hot but cutting Hooker could end up being the only option if a trade can't be agreed upon with another interested party.
Such a trade could potentially be made during the 2025 NFL Draft in order to involve some picks but time will tell what direction the Titans choose to go.
