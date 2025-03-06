Titans Land Star WR in Post-Combine Mock Draft
All eyes are on what the Tennessee Titans will do with the No. 1 overall pick but the rest of the team's draft class could prove to be just as impactful toward a potential rebuild.
The Titans could land a star in the second round if the things fall correctly. Of course, the NFL Draft can sometimes be a guessing game on who will pan out, but ESPN's latest two-round mock draft has Tennessee landing a wide receiver with major star potential.
ESPN's mock predicts that after selecting Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 following a trade with the New York Giants, the Titans will pick Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round at No. 34 overall, the pick Tennessee got in return from the hypothetical trade.
The Titans already own the 35th pick, so landing Burden III in the early second round is very doable. Draft trades can usually be unpredictable, but the Giants have already been rumored as a team potentially interested in trading up to No. 1. Perhaps they throw in the 34th pick as a nice bonus and Tennessee gets Burden III along with another player with a possible first-round grade early in the second.
Here's what ESPN's Jordan Reid had to say about the pick:
"As part of their projected trade of the No. 1 pick here, the Titans land the No. 34 pick," Reid wrote. "And I think they would address offensive issues with their consecutive Round 2 picks. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had a few strong outings in 2024, but the Titans are still missing a true No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley. Burden would step into that role as a catch-and-run specialist."
During three seasons at Missouri, Burden III played in 38 games while posting 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 34 carries for 234 yards and four more scores. He also returned 24 punts for 252 yards and one touchdown.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!