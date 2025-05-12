Titans Named Potential Landing Spot For Star WR
The Tennessee Titans have entered a new era this season. While Brian Callahan became head coach in 2024, a lot of pieces from the previous regime remained, most notably quarterback Will Levis. However, the Titans drafted Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to start a new chapter of Titans football.
On top of that, the Titans also signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the draft to give them a more complete receiving corps. However, one NFL analyst thinks the Titans could find a game-breaker to help put their offense over the top via trade. David Latham of Last Word On Sport says the Titans should be in on a trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
"The Tennessee Titans have their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward. Now, they need to support him," Latham writes. "Calvin Ridley is an adequate WR1, but the rest of the depth chart needs some work. Tyler Lockett is well past his prime, Treylon Burks is a bust, and Van Jefferson is nothing special. A Chris Olave trade would give the Titans two legitimate starting wide receivers, which should increase Ward’s odds of becoming the long-awaited franchise quarterback in Nashville."
The Saints were recently rocked by the news of Derek Carr retiring, meaning Tyler Shough will be the likely starter in 2025 for the Saints. That could leave the Saints in position to, for lack of a better term, tank in 2025. All of their top defenders are older, and their offense lacks any star pass-catchers outside of Olave. If they feel Shough is the real franchise answer, then any trade would be unlikely. If they have their sights set on a loaded 2026 draft class, though, we could see New Orleans move off multiple top players.
Olave missed time due to a concussion in 2024, but his first 2023 season featured 87 catches for over 1,100 yards. Putting him opposite Calvin Ridley would make for a very good starting duo of receivers.
