3 Games to Watch For Titans Schedule Release
The Tennessee Titans will learn of their full 17-game schedule later this week, but there are a few games that may be circled on their calendar a few times.
Here's a look at three games to keep an eye out for when the Titans schedule drops:
Titans vs. Jaguars: Cam Ward vs. Travis Hunter
The top two picks in the NFL Draft both ended up in the AFC South, which means we will see a pair of battles between Ward and Hunter this season.
This might be Tennessee's best chance to land a primetime matchup, potentially on Thursday Night Football early in the season.
Ward will get a chance early in the year to get revenge on Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy over him a few months ago.
Chiefs vs. Titans: Mike Borgonzi Battles His Former Team
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi won't be wearing pads when the Chiefs come to Nissan Stadium later this year, but he will see the dynasty he helped build face off against his new team.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of this matchup is the fact that the Titans will get to see Cam Ward face off against Patrick Mahomes for the first time.
Borgonzi said in the pre-draft process that Ward reminded him a little bit of Mahomes as a prospect.
Patriots vs. Titans: Mike Vrabel Comes Back Home
Mike Vrabel spent six years as the head coach for the Titans before he was let go after the 2023 season. After consulting with the Cleveland Browns last season, Vrabel is back in the head coaching ranks, this time with the New England Patriots.
Other former Titans, including Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens, will also make their return to Nashville.
