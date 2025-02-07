Titans Named A Top Fit for AFC QB
The Tennessee Titans have quite a few questions that need to be answered during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Obviously, there is one question that needs to be answered above the rest. They have to figure out their future at the quarterback position.
With that in mind, many believe that the Titans will use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could be the long-term answer under center. However, there are some who think they could go with either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter instead.
Others believe that Tennessee could trade down from No. 1 overall for a massive haul.
No matter what the Titans choose to do, they have to land a new long-term quarterback. They could also bring in a veteran to compete for the starting job and push Will Levis if they still believe in him.
One potential veteran option could be Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
Fox Sports has listed Tennessee has one of the top potential landing spots for Winston in free agency this offseason.
Granted, this would not be the best possible outcome for the Titans this offseason. That would likely mean that Winston and Levis would be the two quarterback options. However, if Tennessee drafted a quarterback and signed Winston, it would likely mean the end of Levis' tenure with the team.
During the 2024 season with the Browns, Winston ended up receiving quite a few starts following Deshaun Watson's torn Achilles. He completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 12 games.
At 31 years old, Winston is still capable of playing a role. With the Titans, the ideal scenario would be Winston being a backup for a new franchise quarterback.
Only time will tell, but fans are on the edge of their seats to see what Tennessee decides to do at the position. There are a lot of different routes they could take, but improvement has to be found regardless of what the Titans choose to do.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!