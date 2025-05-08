Titans Nearly Selected Cowboys Draft Pick
The Tennessee Titans are happy with how the 2025 NFL Draft shook out for them, but there was potential for the team to go in a different direction.
The Titans knew for weeks that Cam Ward would be the No. 1 overall pick, but the decision on what to do with the No. 35 overall selection was up in the air. Until the final moments, the Titans were slated to pick until the Seattle Seahawks swooped in with a big offer to sweep them off their feet.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Titans nearly selected Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was eventually chosen later in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys.
"The top of the draft was easy for Tennessee. The Titans' meetings with Cam Ward, from dinners to family encounters to quiz sessions on the offense, were what one source described as "a pretty stark difference" from the rest of the quarterback class. The Titans started to zero in on Ward in early April, which resulted in rebuffed trade offers," Fowler wrote.
"After that, Tennessee eyed pass-rush help. Had Tennessee stayed at No. 35, I believe Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku would have been a prime option based on talks with teams. The Titans ended up trading back and selecting UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo, who has high upside and the ability to stop the run, a staple of Dennard Wilson's defenses. Multiple teams inquired about a potential trade, but Seattle made the best offer."
The Titans are happy with Oladejo, the No. 52 overall pick. He was chosen after Ezeiruaku went to the Cowboys at No. 44 overall, eight picks before Oladejo.
If the Titans were able to make the trade and still get the guy they wanted, they would have easily won the trade, but they are still walking away happy.
