Titans Building Major WR Competition
The Tennessee Titans have a new-look wide receiver room with Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Xavier Restrepo all entering the mix.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport wonders how those receivers will coexist in the offense with rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
"Lockett certainly brings some cache to the group and offers the unit's only proven player other than Calvin Ridley, who will remain at the Z spot on the perimeter," Davenport wrote.
"Lockett will likely occupy the slot position. Ridley, Lockett and Treylon Burks are the only receivers on the roster to have posted a 100-yard receiving game in the NFL. Burks is recovering from a torn ACL last November and won't be ready to return when the Titans take the field for training camp in July."
"But Callahan likes the versatility of the rookie receivers. Ayomanor is a big target who showed flashes as a downfield threat and should help fill the X position vacated by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Second-year receiver Bryce Oliver earned his way onto the roster and saw offensive snaps late last season. Oliver will be in the mix," Davenport continued.
"And don't forget about undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, who finished his career as the all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and touchdowns (21) at Miami. He's coming off his lone season with Ward at quarterback, where he caught 11 touchdowns."
There will be a lot of competition this summer for a spot on the team at wide receiver, and it won't be an easy battle, especially for the rookies. This means that the Titans will have a good chance at picking out and getting the right guy to become Ward's go-to target in the offense next to Ridley and Lockett.
