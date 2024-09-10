Titans Have New Plans for RBs
Throughout training camp, the Tennessee Titans had shared the sentiment that both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears would get an equal split of carries throughout the season.
However, that was not the case in the team's season opener against the Chicago Bears, where Pollard had 16 carries compared to Spears' four. Pollard collected 82 of the team's 140 rushing yards and also added a touchdown on the day while Spears ran for 21 yards, netting him over five yards per carry.
While Pollard performed well, Callahan wishes Spears was more involved in the game plan.
"Tony [Pollard] ran the ball, and he was doing a nice job," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But I'd like to get more for Tyjae [Spears]. I'd like him to get rolling a little bit more. We can make that division of labor probably a little closer to equal. … I regret that part of it."
Part of the reason behind having the two of them get a more even split of carries is to ensure that both will remain healthy throughout the season. The Titans have continued to list Pollard and Spears as co-starters at the running back position, so their workload should reflect that. But plans don't always match the output during a game.
With Spears only getting four touches against the Bears and Callahan sharing his regret in the press conference, there is reason to believe that the second-year running back from Tulane should be more involved in the offense moving forward.
If he can contribute like Pollard did in Week 1, the Titans could have two legitimate starting running backs next to one another in the backfield.
Spears will look to bounce back in the team's Week 2 contest against the New York Jets at home.
