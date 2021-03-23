Corey Davis Not Concerned with New Team's Lack of QB Clarity

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver believes Sam Darnold is 'the guy' for the New York Jets.

The New York Jets are one of several NFL teams that have an unpredictable future at the quarterback position.

With the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Jets seem to be in prime position to take one of the top prospects at that position. They could also stay put with Sam Darnold, who has not quite lived up to lofty expectations that came with his third overall selection in the 2018 draft.

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, who recently signed a lucrative deal with the Jets, expects the latter, apparently.

“That’s my understanding,” Davis said in his introductory press conference, when asked of the dilemma. “Correct.”

Darnold or somebody else, whoever plays quarterback for the Jets this season should be glad to have Davis as a pass catcher.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2017, Davis did not eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in any of his four seasons with the Titans. His best act in Nashville, however, was his last. He goes to a new team with momentum of a career season behind him

This past season, Davis recorded 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He became a steady outlet for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. His presence alleviated some of the defensive pressure star receiver A.J Brown faced weekly.

Davis had his best game in a Titans uniform in a Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, catching 11 passes for 182 yards. He had five games of 100 or more receiving yards, a career high.

For his career in Tennessee, he recorded 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Jets had the second-worst passing attack in 2020 as their offense only averaged 174.8 yards through the air per-game. Darnold has started 38 career games but has not played a full 16-game season due to various injuries. He has thrown for at least 2,200 yards in each of his three seasons. His best season to date was 2019, when he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 starts.

“The situation, it is what it is," Davis said. "Obviously I’m coming in with my understand that Sam is the guy. That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things and I have all the belief in him."