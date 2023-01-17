General Manager Candidate: Malik Boyd

A defensive back in his playing days, he has spent two decades as a personnel staffer and scout with three NFL franchises.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Tuesday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded an interview with Malik Boyd, senior director of pro scouting for the Buffalo Bills.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

Titans executives Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, Cleveland’s Glenn Cook, San Francisco’s Ran Carthon, Chicago’s Ian Cunningham and Arizona’s Quentin Harris interviewed last week.

Ossenfort accepted the job as Arizona Cardinals general manager on Monday, which reduced the number of candidates by one. The Titans, however, are the only remaining NFL team in search of a general manager. Any need to make a quick decision is now gone.

MALIK BOYD

Current Position: Senior Director of Pro Scouting/Buffalo Bills.

Previous Positions: Assistant Director of Pro Scouting/Arizona Cardinals (2014-17); Western Regional Scout/Arizona Cardinals (2008-14); Midwest Area Scout/Arizona Cardinals (2005-08); Scouting Assistant/Indianapolis Colts (2003-05).

Career Highlights: In his six seasons in Buffalo’s front office, the Bills have made the playoffs five times and reached the conference championship in 2020. During his time with Arizona, the Cardinals reached the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. He broke into the personnel ranks working under Hall of Famer Bill Polian with the Colts.

Of Note: In 2014, his final season as an area scout, was named the Fritz Pollard Alliance’s NFC Scout of the year. Two years ago, Boyd interviewed with the Houston Texans in their most recent search for a general manager. He earned his undergraduate degree in rehabilitation psychology from Southern University, where he also was a defensive back on the football team. In his final college season, Southern was Black College Football national champion. Undrafted in 1994, he three seasons as a player with the Minnesota Vikings during which he started one game and notched one interception. He also briefly played in the Canadian Football League.