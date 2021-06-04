Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

What Has Happened to Kamalei Correa?

Three NFL teams in less than a year have decided that they no longer want or need the linebacker who was a key part of the Titans' 2019 playoff run.
Author:
Publish date:

What has happened to Kamalei Correa?

One of the Tennessee Titans’ best players on defense during their run to the AFC Championship game in 2019 can’t hold a job in the NFL these days.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the 27-year-old outside linebacker Thursday, less than a month after they signed him. That means he is now on the hunt for his fourth team in a year – or that he has run out of chances.

Correa’s career looked to be on the upswing when he set career-highs with 37 tackles, five sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two passes defensed in 2019, his second season with Tennessee. A second-round pick by Baltimore in 2016, the Titans traded for him just before the start of the 2018 season.

The bulk of that production (22 tackles, five sacks, four quarterback pressures, one pass defensed) came when he stared six of the final eight games. He added 16 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback pressures in three postseason contests.

An unrestricted free agent last offseason, he re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal and expected to pick up where he left off. Instead, he repeatedly has been sent packing, including once at his own request.

A rundown of the transactions involving outside linebacker Kamalei Correa since the end of the 2019 season:

  • April 9, 2020: Re-signed with the Tennessee Titans
  • Oct. 14, 2020: Requested the Titans trade or release him
  • Oct. 15, 2020: Traded along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
  • Dec. 17, 2020: Placed on Jacksonville’s Exempt-Left Team list
  • Feb. 11, 2021: Cut by the Jaguars
  • May 6, 2021: Signed with the Kansas City Chiefs
  • June 4, 2020: Released by Kansas City

His troubles started when the Titans signed free agent Jadeveon Clowney. That relegated Correa to a backup, and after having appeared in three of the first four games, he said he wanted out. Franchise officials accommodated his request and shipped him to Jacksonville a day later.

Interestingly, a knee injury caused Clowney to miss the final seven games of the season. That would have given him the opportunity to repeat his second-half surge of the previous season.

Instead, he played six games for the Jaguars (all starts) before he left that team for personal reasons with three weeks remaining. He was inactive for the two games prior to his departure. Jacksonville released him ahead of the regular season finale.

Kansas City had seen Correa at his best. His 10 tackles in the 2019 AFC Championship (the Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24) are his NFL career high, regular season or postseason, and twice as many as he has had in any other contest.

Yet, he was not a part for that team for long before franchise officials there decided they had seen enough.

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

What Has Happened to Kamalei Correa?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Add Two Defensive Linemen

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates a tackle that resulted in a Ravens fourth down during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

Byard Says Hooker Has Followed Proper Path to Leadership

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Former Titans Tight End to Sign With 49ers

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing throws to receivers during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Downing Aims to be His Own Man as Offensive Coordinator

Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen watches his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen Eager to See Titans' Defense Come Together

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass in front of coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Recent WR Trades Suggest Julio Jones Could Provide Big Payoff

Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) races up the field for a first down against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
News

Delanie Walker to Work Out for Former Team

Tennessee Titans logo spelled out in the north end zone inside Nissan Stadium prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
News

Titans Hire Full-Time Female Scout