Titans OT Reacts to Being Benched
The Tennessee Titans are pondering a change at the right tackle position following a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
The Titans need to make some kind of change if they want to gain different results, and an idea stemmed from the second half when Tennessee swapped out right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for Jaelyn Duncan following a sack and lost fumble.
"I had bad technique," Petit-Frere said postgame via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "I took full accountability for that. We talked about it as well. We looked at film. That's the main thing, we're going to put [Jaelyn Duncan] in, and that was the main conversation there."
This isn't the first time Petit-Frere has struggled. In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Petit-Frere allowed nine pressures, which forced quarterback Will Levis into some rushed decisions that led to a loss of yards.
Petit-Frere is going to look at the film from the game and see his mistakes and where he can improve as he goes into practice for the upcoming week in the chance that he remains the starter. However, coach Brian Callahan indicated that Petit-Frere's time in the starting lineup may be up.
"We'll see what [Jaelyn Duncan] can do," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "We'll come back and see where we can get better. ... That job is not solidified by any stretch."
The change at right tackle won't solve all of the Titans' problems, but it could be the kick in the butt that the rest of the team needs to know that jobs aren't safe and better play needs to happen or changes could be made.
The Titans will hope to bounce back in Week 4 when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
