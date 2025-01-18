Titans WR Leaves Free Agency Door Open
There wasn't many bright spots for the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season, but the performance of receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine certainly qualifies as one of the few positives.
Playing on a one-year deal in his fifth season with the team, Westbrook-Ikhine put together a career-best campaign, finishing with career-high marks in receiving yards (497) and receiving touchdowns (nine) on 32 catches. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and made nine starts as the Titans finished 3-14.
Now with his contract set to expire, "NWI" could be due for a pay day whether that's from the Titans or another team in free agency. He's unsure what the future holds at this point.
"Right now, it's going to be about getting the body right, the mind right, to get ready," he said, per the team website. "It's not the first time, so we'll see how it shakes out."
Originally undrafted out of Indiana in 2020, the Titans took a chance on Westbrook-Ikhine and signed him to a deal before waiving him and bringing him back to the practice squad. Despite becoming a familiar face on the team in the years since, he's yet to land a longterm deal, but this past season showed the kind of impact he can have, even on an offense that was as poor as Tennessee's.
Westbrooke-Ikhine caught eight of his nine touchdowns during an eight-game span, which included four straight games with a scoring grab at one point during the season. However, his highlight of the year came in Week 11's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings when he had a 98-yard touchdown grab on a pass down the sideline from Will Levis.
Despite the big-time play, the Titans lost 23-13. Westbrook-Ikhine finished with six catches for 117 yards and the score.
Regardless of where he lands, Westbrook-Ikhine will enter his sixth season in the NFL with 126 catches for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns in 78 career regular-season appearances.
