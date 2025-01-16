Titans Warned to Avoid Potential Offseason Blunder
The Tennessee Titans have a whole lot of problems to solve heading into the offseason, and their biggest issue is under center.
The Titans don't currently know who their quarterback will be in 2025, and while the general consensus is that they will use their No. 1 draft pick on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, nothing is set in stone.
Some have actually campaigned for Tennessee to pursue Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency, but Leigh Oleszczak of Titan Sized feels that would be a major mistake, particularly after Darnold's playoff showing against the Los Angeles Rams.
"It's true that the Titans need a quarterback for 2025 and that whoever they take with the first overall pick (assuming that they stay put and do indeed draft a signal-caller) might not be ready to play right away, but the Titans should not fall for the Darnold trap," Oleszczak wrote. "He showed his true colors in the biggest games for Minnesota and giving him a huge contract would be a colossal mistake."
Darnold actually made the Pro Bowl with the Vikings in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passses and posting a passer rating of 102.5.
However, many have wondered if Darnold's production was more of a direct result of Justin Jefferson and the dynamic weapons in Minnesota's offense rather than his own doing.
Darnold is just 27 years old and will surely be seeking a lucrative long-term deal on the open market, and the Titans simply cannot afford to make that type of mistake.
The former No. 3 overall pick flamed out with both the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers before landing with the San Francisco 49ers as a backup. He definitely broke out with the Vikings this year, but it could be fool's good.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!