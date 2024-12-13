Titans Have Clear Option in Steelers QB
The Tennessee Titans will likely have interest in at least bringing in competition for quarterback Will Levis this offseason. Honestly, they could end up looking to replace him if the right opportunity presents itself.
Levis has been unable to prove that he can be a long-term franchise quarterback.
In his second season, he has had a rollercoaster year. Levis has had some major highs, but when things have been bad they have been really bad.
Throughout the course of the 2024 campaign, Levis has played in 10 games. He has completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,827 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
He has done a good job of limiting the turnover problems that he had earlier in the year. Over his last five games since returning from a shoulder injury, Levis has thrown just two interceptions.
All of that being said, the Titans would be wise to look into bringing another talented quarterback onto the roster.
With that in mind, one clear-cut option could be to sign current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields began the season as the Steelers' starter. Of course, Russell Wilson was out due to injury, but the young quarterback took advantage of his limited time to start. He looked like a much-improved version of himself.
In the six starts that he did make, Fields looked great. As a whole this season, he has played in nine games. In those apperances, he has completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.
As he has been throughout his career, Fields was a threat on the ground as well, racking up 281 yards and five touchdowns.
At just 25 years old and 26 at the start of the 2025 season, Fields still has time to become a franchise quarterback for a team. Tennessee should strongly consider bringing him in and letting him battle with Levis for the starting job.
Right now, the Titans have nothing to lose. They're far from being a Super Bowl contender and they need to find a franchise quarterback. It would be better to sign Fields and see what he's got than to burn a top draft pick on a signal caller.
All of that being said, Tennessee might not have any interest in Fields. However, if they're open to the idea of signing a young quarterback with potential like Fields, they should make it happen. He might just end up being a long-term answer under center.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!