Titans Could End Up Landing Dynamic Sleeper QB
The Tennessee Titans will have a huge quarterback decision to make during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Do they think that Will Levis can be their long-term quarterback? If they don't, who do they go out and try to bring in?
At the very least, the Titans are expected to make a move for some competition for Levis. Bringing in a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, even if that quarterback isn't a first-round quarterback, would make a lot of sense.
With that in mind, Tennessee has been linked as a potential destination for a sleeper quarterback.
Pro Football Network has named the Titans as one of the potential destinations for Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the draft.
Gabriel has had a dynamic season with Oregon in 2024. He has completed 73.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also racked up 192 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers helped lead the Ducks to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Right now, Gabriel is expected to slip quite a ways in the NFL Draft. No one knows quite where he will end up going, but he's not expected to be a high draft pick. Most mock drafts have him being selected in the fifth or sixth round.
Due to how he has played down the stretch of the season, his name has been starting to creep up in mock drafts. He could end up being as high as a second or third-round pick depending on how the draft board falls.
Tennessee would be wise to look into Gabriel late in the third or in the fourth round. He could be the kind of piece that comes in and pushes Levis in 2025 before taking over in 2026.
Gabriel may not be receiving the hype of a potential franchise quarterback, but he has that kind of talent. He's certainly a name to keep a close eye on for the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!