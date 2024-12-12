Cowboys Pressed to 'Aggressively' Target Former Titans HC
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has become a very popular name in NFL circles.
Ahead of the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few teams who could use new head coaches. Vrabel is expected to be one of the top candidates for those teams.
While things didn't end quite how either the Titans or Vrabel would have liked, they had a very good pairing together. He was able to lead the franchise to quite a bit of success and was an excellent head coach throughout his entire tenure with the team.
Sometimes, change is just needed. Vrabel did nothing to warrant his firing, outside of Tennessee feeling that it needed something new.
With that being said, it will be interesting to see where Vrabel lands his next head coaching opportunity.
Nick Wright of FS1 has argued that the Dallas Cowboys badly need to hire Vrabel.
“I don’t know that there’s ever been a team that needs Mike Vrabel more than the Dallas Cowboys," Wright said.
Vrabel is known for being a culture builder. He did that during his time with the Titans and he could do that for the Cowboys if they give him a chance to do so.
Mike McCarthy is widely viewed as being on the hot seat. He has struggled to help Dallas live up to its potential during his team as head coach. No one knows what Jerry Jones is going to do, but McCarthy could be on his way out of town.
If the Cowboys do part ways McCarthy, they should absolutely have interest in Vrabel.
He's the kind of head coach who puts his players in the best position to succeed and he expects championship level play out of them. That is exactly what Dallas needs.
All of that being said, this is a scenario to keep a very close eye on. There are no concrete reports connecting Vrabel to the Cowboys, but the fit makes sense and the need is there.
Don't be surprised if Dallas comes calling assuming they end up looking for a new head coach.
