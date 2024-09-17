Titans Offense Hit or Miss After Two Games
The Tennessee Titans have shown signs of brilliance and signs of immaturity through the first two weeks of the season.
That's what you sign up for when you have a young, talented quarterback like Will Levis. While Levis has made some great throws over his first two starts, his turnovers have been the most dynamic plays he has made, which has also led to an 0-2 start for Tennessee.
"At times, Levis' strong arm will allow him to make big plays. Then again, he will have head-scratching moments that will draw head coach Brian Callahan's ire, as we all saw Sunday," Bleacher Report writes. "The Titans offense moved the ball early, but it scored few and far between after a touchdown drive on the team's second possession. In two games, Levis has two touchdown passes and three interceptions. If he cuts down on turnovers and connects on more of his shorter passes, the Titans offense can hit its stride."
Teams live and die by their quarterback, and the Titans are no different. A team usually takes after their quarterback, which is why it's so hard to win in the NFL with a young quarterback who is learning their way in the league.
Levis has 11 starts to his name, winning just three of them. But there is enough promise for the Titans to continue to invest.
He's still young, and the Titans have the patience to keep him where he is at right now. That being said, the Titans are going to need to start winning at some point in the near future if Levis wants to keep his job. In order to do that, he'll need to clean up the mistakes and add consistency to his game.
Levis will continue to make an impression in Week 3 when the Titans take on the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium.
