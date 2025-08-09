All Titans

Titans Offense Has a Ton to Prove in Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans offense has to get things right before the season begins.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans offense will be under a microscope when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener.

The player receiving the most attention will be quarterback Cam Ward, who is set to make his debut after being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring. Team reporter Jim Wyatt highlighted Ward's impact for the Titans in their first preseason game.

"We've seen quarterback Cam Ward in training camp, and then in a joint practice here on Thursday. Now, we'll all get our first look at the first overall pick in his NFL preseason debut at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans want to see Ward make good decisions, with continued improvement. So, how much will Ward play? Probably not much, a series or two, depending on how long possessions go," Wyatt wrote.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward isn't the only Titans personnel with attention surrounding him for the matchup.

A big reason why the Titans struggled so much last season was the inefficiency of the offensive line. After making some changes during the offseason, the offensive line hopes to bounce back and start fresh for the 2025 season.

"The Titans won't put Ward out there without being able to protect him with the best they've got up front. So, the first-team offensive line will play as long as Ward is out there. That means we'll get our first look left tackle Dan Moore, and JC Latham on the right side, along with everyone in between. Corey Levin will continue to work at center. These guys want to help set a tone early," Wyatt wrote.

The offensive line knows how important it is to protect Ward and give him as much time as possible to make the right throw. The Bucs front seven will be hoping to hunt Ward early, so the offensive line has to be on point against Tampa.

If Ward and the offensive line can put out a good showing against the Bucs, it will give them confidence that the team can piece it all together during the regular season as well.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News