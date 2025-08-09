Titans Offense Has a Ton to Prove in Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans offense will be under a microscope when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener.
The player receiving the most attention will be quarterback Cam Ward, who is set to make his debut after being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring. Team reporter Jim Wyatt highlighted Ward's impact for the Titans in their first preseason game.
"We've seen quarterback Cam Ward in training camp, and then in a joint practice here on Thursday. Now, we'll all get our first look at the first overall pick in his NFL preseason debut at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans want to see Ward make good decisions, with continued improvement. So, how much will Ward play? Probably not much, a series or two, depending on how long possessions go," Wyatt wrote.
Ward isn't the only Titans personnel with attention surrounding him for the matchup.
A big reason why the Titans struggled so much last season was the inefficiency of the offensive line. After making some changes during the offseason, the offensive line hopes to bounce back and start fresh for the 2025 season.
"The Titans won't put Ward out there without being able to protect him with the best they've got up front. So, the first-team offensive line will play as long as Ward is out there. That means we'll get our first look left tackle Dan Moore, and JC Latham on the right side, along with everyone in between. Corey Levin will continue to work at center. These guys want to help set a tone early," Wyatt wrote.
The offensive line knows how important it is to protect Ward and give him as much time as possible to make the right throw. The Bucs front seven will be hoping to hunt Ward early, so the offensive line has to be on point against Tampa.
If Ward and the offensive line can put out a good showing against the Bucs, it will give them confidence that the team can piece it all together during the regular season as well.
