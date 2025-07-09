Titans Offense a Work in Progress
The Tennessee Titans offense is undergoing a massive change this offseason.
Headlined by the decision to select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Titans should look very different in the 2025 season. The offense has a bunch of new pieces, making it difficult to gauge how well the team will do this season.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton called the offense a "work in progress."
"Besides wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Titans don't have a receiver playing at peak performance in his prime years. Van Jefferson hasn't recorded more than 24 receptions in a season since 2021. Tyler Lockett has seen a sharp decline in receiving yards over the last three years. Treylon Burks has battled injuries, hindering his ability to establish consistency in three seasons," Moton wrote.
"Chig Okonkwo is a solid pass-catching tight end, but he averaged less than 10 yards per catch in 2023 and 2024 and has only scored six touchdowns in three seasons.
"Tennessee needs running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to play significant roles in the offense. The backfield duo can take a lot of pressure off Ward, who shouldn't have to carry an offense in his rookie year. Guard Kevin Zeitler will provide a notable boost to the Titans' ground game."
"Unless one of the rookie receivers exceeds expectations, though, Tennessee's offense will be a work in progress. The defense, which allowed the second-fewest yards last season, will keep this team in games."
The Titans have a lot to figure out between now and the start of the season, but that's what training camp is for.
It will be intriguing to see how the offense develops over the course of the next two months as the season begins.
Training camp for the Titans begins when players report on July 22.
