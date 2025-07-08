Insider Excited For Titans' Cam Ward Development
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is a few weeks away from his first training camp in the NFL.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami has been working hard all offseason long to claim the starting job that is currently being held by Will Levis.
However, Ward is impressing the coaching staff and team reporter Jim Wyatt, who is looking forward to what the rookie quarterback will do when training camp begins.
"I think the starting job will be his as long as he continues to make progress in training camp, joint practices, and preseason games," Wyatt wrote.
"Ward was impressive during offseason work, from his play to his maturity to his leadership. I charted every one of Ward's throws during the five open practices and he went 65-of-96 (67.7%) in the 7-on-7 and team drills combined. Was he perfect? No – he threw three interceptions. At this point, Ward remains a work in progress. But Ward's maturation process will be fun to watch as he looks to secure the starting job."
The starting job is Ward's to lose, but it's also his to earn. The Titans are taking a different approach than other teams when it comes to handing their No. 1 overall pick the starting job.
Unlike the Chicago Bears, who granted Caleb Williams the job just weeks after he was drafted, the Titans want him to prove himself despite being the No. 1 overall pick.
This has ignited a fire in Ward to learn the playbook and get comfortable in the system, two things he has done with ease in his first few months with the Titans.
Now, he will look to take another step when the Titans report to training camp on July 22 at the team's practice facility.
