Titans Offensive Struggles Land Them in Unique Company
With Week 1 complete, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in unique company. While four teams scored less points than them, their four field-goal performance left them as one of three teams to not score a touchdown.
Only the Titans, Houston Texans, and New York Giants failed to score a touchdown in Week 1. Rookie QB Cam Ward's first NFL touchdown will have to wait as the No. 1 overall pick also failed to throw a touchdown pass in each of his three preseason games.
Tennessee fell to the Denver Broncos, 20-12. Elsewhere, the Giants only put up 6 points, the Miami Dolphins scored 8, Texans had 9, and the Carolina Panthers scored 10. At the end of the day, at least the Dolphins and Panthers were able to score a touchdown.
If there's anything positive to take away from the Titans Week 1 loss, it's the fact that kicker Joey Slye was perfect. He went 4/4, knocking down field goals from 50, 33, 42, and 35 yards. Combined, the Titans, Texans, and Giants kickers were a perfect 9/9.
Regardless, their offense leaves a lot of room to be desired. Ward didn't play poorly, but his offensive line didn't help. The rookie was sacked six times, losing 50 yards in the process. Had key receivers like Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor hauled in more receptions, this could've been a completely different game.
The Titans' best opportunity came in the fourth quarter. Trailing, 13-12, Tennessee knew they had their best chance to take the lead. A muffed punt allowed the Titans to secure their fourth takeaway of the game. At Denver's 24-yard line, it seemed all but certain that Ward was going to lead his team into the end zone.
Ultimately, that didn't happen. An opening run for Pollard gave Ward a chance on second and eight. A key sack pushed the Titans back to the Broncos 38 yard line as Ward scrambled, but lost 16 yards in the process. Nearly out of field goal range, his fate was sealed as he was thrown down for another 11 yard sack. That drive marked their worst of the game, three plays for -25 yards.
Pollard made his mark on the Titans last season with 1,079 rushing yards and five touchdowns. With 28 career touchdowns, Pollard is no stranger to the end zone. Once Ward gets over the hump, things will be much easier for this Titans offense. They have a chance to improve to 1-1 next week, though it won't be easy against a Los Angeles Rams team that didn't give up a touchdown against the Texans. If anything, Ward and the team are at an advantage with it being the Titans' first home game of the season.
