Titans On SI Shares Predictions for Week 6

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Jeremy Brener

The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for a Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With the game on the horizon, the Tennessee Titans On SI staff dropped their takes on who they felt would come out on top.

Jeremy Brener

The Titans are coming off of a big win against the Cardinals, but they won't be given an easy task this week against the Raiders, despite their 1-4 record.

There's certainly more optimism surrounding the Titans after their first win, but the victory came after a series of unfortunate events from the Cardinals. The Titans didn't beat the Cardinals; the Cardinals beat the Cardinals.

That's why I have a hard time predicting a Titans win, even against a Raiders team that hasn't won in over a month.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Titans 17

Jack Markowski

The Titans have some form of momentum for the first time this season after their comeback victory on the road over the Cardinals last , and they have another chance to get back in the win column in Las Vegas.

The Raiders, much like Tennessee, are 1-4 and have been one of the NFL's worst teams through the first five weeks of the season. Geno Smith has already thrown nine interceptions in his first year with the team, but rookie running back Ashton Jeanty looks to be turning a corner with two-straight strong performances.

Though Tennessee has the better quarterback and the Raiders are coming off a 34-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the latter still has more talent and home-field advantage. Give me Las Vegas.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Titans 16

Lane Mills

As much fun as the Titans first win was last week, and as promising as the team looked in the fourth quarter, it’s hard to expect that success to roll over against a Las Vegas Raiders team that simply has more reliable experience, both on the staff and roster.

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, whilst at home, seem like a pairing a tad too daunting for a Tennessee team that was one held interception away from being 0-5. While the Titans may technically have the momentum, given the Raiders’ near-40 point loss last week, I don’t think it’ll be enough to snag a second victory on the road.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Titans 20

