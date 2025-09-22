When Will the Titans Win A Game?
Tennessee Titans fans had to be pleased with QB Cam Ward connecting with rookie WR Elic Ayomanor for his second touchdown, and RB Tony Pollard getting his first of the season. Right? That couldn't be more wrong.
The Titans have not won a regular season game since November 24, 2024. They have lost nine straight, and have not won a game at Nissan Stadium since November 3, 2024.
"Fire Callahan" chants stole the show in Tennessee as the Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 41-20. RB Jonathan Taylor continued to look like the best running back of all time against the Titans as he once again surpassed 100 yards and finished with three touchdowns.
QB Daniel Jones was nearly perfect, 18/25 for 228 yards with a touchdown. For the first time this year, the Titans didn't record a sack. While they only brought down Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford once each, it at least gave their quarterbacks something to think about.
RB Julius Chestnut had two carries for 26 yards, but his longest run of the day went for 27. You do the math. Pollard wouldn't have averaged three yards per carry if he didn't have that one explosive play for 10 yards. Simply put, everything about this Titans team is a mess.
Looking ahead, HC Brian Callahan's job seems to be on the hot seat. He won't tell you that, but it's become crystal clear. Having the No. 1 overall pick didn't change anything. Ward has played his heart out, though he's in the same exact position QB Will Levis was last season. The question is, can Ward also lead the Titans to a Week 4 win?
Last year, Tennessee secured their first win, 31-12, over the Miami Dolphins. They improved to 1-3 ahead of a Week 5 bye, something that didn't solve any of their problems. After the bye, they lost five of their next six.
The team doesn't have their bye this year until Week 10. They have to go through six more games, four of which are on the road. To make things even more difficult, Tennessee will not be back home until October 19 against the New England Patriots.
Tennessee's upcoming three-game road stretch includes games against 0-3 Houston Texans, 2-1 Arizona Cardinals, and 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders. If there was ever a time for the Titans to bring home a win, it just happens to be in Week 4.
Houston is in a very similar situation as the Titans when it comes to their offensive struggles. Defensively, they've been lights out. Somehow, the Texans are 0-3 even though they haven't given up more than 20 points in a game. Ward certainly has his work cut out for him, but Callahan may seal his fate for good if he can't get past a team that has scored just 38 points through the first three games.
