Titans OL Key to Team's Growth
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski is coming into the third year of his career, where he is expected to be a force in the trenches.
This is the first year where Skoronski doesn't have to deal with a new coaching staff coming in, so that could play a huge part in his development.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed Skoronski as the team's most promising building block.
"In two seasons, Peter Skoronski hasn't played up to first-round expectations. He's an average run-blocker who's yet to move the needle for an offensive line that's undergone significant changes over the past few years," Moton wrote.
"However, Skoronski made strides in pass-blocking last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed four sacks while on the field for 661 pass-blocking snaps.
"Even as a guard, Skoronski's development in that aspect bodes well for rookie quarterback Cameron Ward, who will need solid pass protection to elevate the Tennessee Titans offense.
"Skoronski must reduce his penalties from last year (eight), but he possesses the technical tools, particularly in his light feet, to make notable strides in 2025."
This is a big season for Skoronski in terms of his long-term future with the franchise. The team will decide at the end of the season if he is worth accepting a fifth-year option.
As of now, Skoronski may have his option declined if he doesn't keep his onward trajectory going. However, there's still a lot of high hopes for the former No. 11 overall pick out of Northwestern.
If Skoronski can take another stride like he did last season, he could cement his status as part of Tennessee's offensive line for many years to come.
Skoronski and the Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!