Titans Pick Thrilled to Join Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans rookie class is headlined by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who will lead the team's offense as the starting quarterback.
The Titans have spent both of their fourth-round picks on potential targets for Ward in the offense, including Texas tight end Gunnar Helm with the No. 120 overall pick.
Helm spoke with reporters about meeting Ward at the Combine, and he expressed excitement in playing with him in the pros.
“I was so excited. He called me when I was on the phone with him,” Helm said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. “He texted me right away. I’m super excited to get there, get with him. [I] met him at the Combine. Just a great guy, a great leader, really well-spoken. Super excited to be one of his tight ends.”
Helm was a strong pass catcher when he was at Texas. He only had 19 catches from his first three seasons with the Longhorns, but he got a chance to shine in 2024.
This past season, Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns as the Longhorns made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they ultimately lost to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Helm will have his shot at redemption with the Titans in the NFL, where he will have a chance to compete for snaps in a tight end room that has Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle, two players who don't have a strangle on targets at this moment in time.
Perhaps Ward's chemistry with Helm from meeting at the Combine will come into play as the Titans look to get better after falling down into the NFL's basement with a 3-14 record last season.
