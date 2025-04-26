Titans Select Penn State DB in NFL Draft
After making headlines in the first round, the Tennessee Titans continue to add to their rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tennesee headed into the draft without a third-round pick but struck a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in the second round on Day 2. The Seahawks sent picks No. 52 and No. 82 to the Titans in exchange for the No. 35 pick.
And with that pick, the Titans selected Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr., adding him to a Tennessee draft class that already included quarterback Cam Ward and UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo.
In three seasons at Penn State, Winston Jr. posted 89 total tackles, one forced fumble, five passes defended and one interception. A Columbia, MD. native, he battled injury during his college career but will now have a chance to turn things around during his rookie year in Nashville.
The Titans still have two picks apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Tennessee and general manager Mike Borgonzi will now look to add even more exciting talent to the 2025 draft class on Day 3, as there could be some potential difference-makers still on the board for the front office to consider.
