Young Titans Star Can Become NFL's Best OT
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham is entering his second season with the team after being chosen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Latham transitioned from right tackle to the left side in his rookie season, but the signing of Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers is allowing the former Alabama alum to move back to his original collegiate position.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker named Latham as a potential breakout candidate at right tackle.
"After a 2024 first round that witnessed the selection of seven true tackles, that tantalizing talent didn’t immediately pay off: Only Joe Alt finished with an overall PFF grade above 66.5 in his first season. Still, the odds are high that multiple other members of that second-year tackle crop will make leaps in 2025, and Latham has to be a foremost candidate," Locker wrote.
"In his first season with the Titans, Latham finished with a 61.8 overall PFF grade, but his pass protection was more solid to the tune of a 67.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Considering that Latham was playing out of position at left tackle and along a unit that finished 30th in overall PFF grade, it hedges the results of his rookie campaign."
Latham has had a strong start to his offseason, earning praise from his coaches on how he has attacked a new regimen. He has lost weight, made a sacrifice to get back to right tackle and done everything the team has asked of him.
That mindset, coupled with his talents and abilities, make him a candidate to be one of the best young offensive linemen in the league.
Latham is participating in the Titans mandatory minicamp, which is the final part of the offseason ahead of training camp in late July.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!